Kazakhstan's president orders acceleration of state digitalization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to fast-track the digital makeover of the state machinery and broaden the application of artificial intelligence across vital sectors, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh President.

The directive was issued during a working meeting at the presidential residence dedicated to the implementation of the “Digital Qazaqstan” project.

“More than 90% of government services have been transferred online, but interagency information systems are not integrated into end-to-end processes. The priority must be speed and quality at every stage,” the president said.

Tokayev instructed the government to carry out a deep transformation of the state administration system, with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development acting as coordinator. The ministry was tasked with becoming the first to shift to a new format of interaction with citizens, businesses, and government agencies by the end of the year.

The president also called for expanding opportunities for domestic IT businesses, noting that Kazakhstan’s IT service exports have approached $1 billion thanks in part to the ecosystem created at Astana Hub. According to him, state support should focus on projects that create intellectual property and are export-oriented.

Tokayev further emphasized the importance of introducing artificial intelligence technologies in industry, developing digital payment infrastructure, and launching two national supercomputers to strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty.

He also instructed financial regulators to develop a plan for the development of the digital assets sector ahead of upcoming legislative changes, while ensuring financial stability and preventing fraud and illegal capital outflows.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel