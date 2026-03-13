UNGA's 72nd President hails Azerbaijan's top status in global diplomacy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan’s standing on the international stage has grown significantly in recent years, Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th Baku Global Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

According to him, the forum brings together prominent politicians and public figures with extensive experience and knowledge. “The discussions here are substantive and very interesting,” he noted.

Lajčák emphasized that an important feature of the forum is the participation of representatives from different countries and continents, which allows for diverse perspectives to be heard and for a genuine discussion to take place.

“This is not a closed ‘echo chamber,’ but a platform for a genuine exchange of views. Furthermore, the organization of the event is impeccable,” Lajčák said.

Commenting on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, the diplomat noted that the republic is highly respected on the international stage.

“Azerbaijan is a highly respected country with which every international organization and state seeks to maintain good relations,” Lajčák noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan has also played a constructive role within the UN system, and the country’s standing and respect within the UN and on the international stage in general have grown significantly in recent years.