Repair loan up to 200 000 AZN from ABB Bank

For clients who need large sums for repair works, ABB Bank offers favorable conditions. Now, a repair loan of up to 200,000 AZN is available at ABB Bank with attractive terms, a long repayment period, and the ability to apply entirely online. This unique opportunity is available not only for apartment repairs but also for private houses, cottages, and other properties requiring a particularly large budget.

Loan Conditions:

Maximum Amount: Up to 200,000 AZN

Annual Interest Rate: From 14%

Term: Up to 59 months

Any Azerbaijani citizen with an official income can take advantage of this opportunity. The loan can be applied for through the ABB Home platform, the ABB mobile application, the Bank's official website, or at any ABB Bank branch.

