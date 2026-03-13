Azerbaijan's ADY rolls out fresh platform for keeping tabs on cargo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), one of the AZCON Holding companies, has launched the Cargo Tracking (cargo-tracking.ady.az) platform for real-time tracking of container shipments carried out on the East-West international transport route, the statement of ADY says, Trend reports.

The new digital service allows cargo owners, shippers, carriers, and other interested parties to obtain operational information about the current status of containers.

The platform provides digital monitoring of container shipments in transit, export, and import modes, allowing online tracking of various stages of the transportation process, which increases transparency in logistics operations.

The main functions of the platform include searching by container number and corresponding invoice number, obtaining information about the container's sending and destination station, reflecting the current location of the container, and also indicating the name of the station where the last operation was performed. "Cargo tracking" provides the display of entry and exit dates and predicted arrival times at stations along the route, calculation and reflection of the delay period, as well as the provision of basic technical (passport) data of the container.

The new system, brought about by the application of innovative solutions, now spans the territories of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. In the next stages, integration with other countries along the Middle Corridor is planned.

The implementation of the platform makes a significant contribution to the development of the digital service model. The application of innovative technological solutions further improves automation and information exchange in cargo transportation management. The new service, being an important stage in the field of digital monitoring of transit container transportation, creates broad opportunities for more efficient, operational, and transparent management of logistics processes, including container transportation, in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel