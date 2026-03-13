Baku hosts memorial evening “Let's talk about you, Humay” – citizen of world with rich spiritual culture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Azerbaijan National Conservatory, in partnership with the Huma Gushu Education Support Foundation, held a memorial evening titled "Let's talk about you, Humay", Trend reports.

At the opening, the rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Doctor of Arts, Honored Artist, and Professor Kamila Dadashzade, noted the importance of the evening, the main goal of which was to fully introduce young people to Humay Guliyeva, who tragically passed away at the age of 36. She was a citizen of the world with a rich spiritual culture, a high intellect, and a unique communication culture, and she dedicated her short life to helping children in need around the world. She collaborated with international humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, and participated in various humanitarian campaigns in many countries around the world, from Azerbaijan to America and Africa. She was an active participant in the European Forum of Azerbaijani Students and collaborated with a number of influential international organizations.

Therefore, after her death, the Huma Gushu Education Assistance Foundation was established. The foundation's main goal is to provide financial support to talented and capable young people from low-income families so they can obtain a high-quality undergraduate and graduate education both in Azerbaijan and abroad, and grow into people who contribute to society, kind and patriotic young citizens like Humay. The foundation also provides financial support to veterans of the Karabakh War, helping them complete various courses in modern technology, improve their qualifications, and master new specialties.

Shahla Vazirova, president of "Huma Gushu Foundation, Humay's mother, shared touching memories of her daughter.

This evening, Humay's character was revealed through a series of reminiscences, her own lyrics, songs dedicated to her, and works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers that she loved to perform. The evening featured reminiscences from Humay's friends and colleagues, performances in the formats "Let's sing with Humay" and "Remembering Humay," a song with her lyrics, and a video prepared by the conservatory.

The concert program featured performances by People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov and Elchin Hashimov, Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov and Emil Afrasiyab, musicologist Shafagat Mammadova, conservatory students, and young talents.

The Huma Gushu Foundation expressed its deep gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and the evening's participants for their fond memories.

Further details about the foundation can be found on official website: https://humagushu.az/en.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel