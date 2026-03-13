Turkmenistan and ILO discuss strengthening co-op and future initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held on March 12 between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Peter van Rooij.

The meeting underscored the ongoing development of Turkmenistan-ILO relations within the broader context of the country’s engagement with the UN system, emphasizing that their partnership is driven by joint roadmaps and collaborative projects.

The discussion also centered on expanding the institutional presence of UN agencies in Turkmenistan and advancing initiatives that promote decent work principles and strengthen social dialogue.

Furthermore, the parties highlighted Turkmenistan’s active participation in ILO activities, including the regular submission of reports on the organization’s conventions and its involvement in the International Labour Conference, the next session of which is set for June this year in Geneva. The meeting also addressed the implementation of the bilateral partnership roadmap for 2026.