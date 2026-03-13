China, Azerbaijan likely to achieve new record for turnover - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan is expected to reach a new record this year, Ambassador of China Lu Mei said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"Practical cooperation between China and Azerbaijan has great potential and broad opportunities for further development," she noted.

According to the ambassador, China is ready to share advanced technologies with Azerbaijan in the high-tech industry, artificial intelligence, information technology, and infrastructure.

"The Chinese side also welcomes the expansion of supplies of various types of Azerbaijani products to the Chinese market," Mei emphasized.

