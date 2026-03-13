EBRD considers loan for railway line across Bosphorus to develop Middle Corridor
Photo: World Bank
The EBRD's proposed sovereign loan for Türkiye's new railway project aims to enhance regional transport connectivity, bolster international trade corridors, and improve the efficiency of Türkiye's logistics network, with a focus on sustainability and private sector investment.
