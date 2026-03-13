Azerbaijan estimates transactions of payment market participants in 2025
In 2025, non-bank payment service providers saw significant transaction activity. A large portion of this involved electronic money services. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan issued several licenses, expanding the number of active payment institutions and operators in the market.
