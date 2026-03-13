Turkmen-language version of “ASAN Visa” portal launched

A Turkmen-language version of the “ASAN Visa” portal has been launched for citizens of Turkmenistan who wish to travel to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This information was reported by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

According to the statement, the launch of the Turkmen-language version of the portal was implemented jointly by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN) and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan. The initiative aims to make the electronic visa application process more convenient and accessible for Turkmen citizens.

Turkmen citizens can now access the “ASAN Visa” portal via https://www.evisa.gov.az/tk/ and submit their electronic visa applications in Turkmen, alongside other available languages.