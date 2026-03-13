EBRD greenlights loan for overhaul of Türkiye’s water supply system
The EBRD is financing a major water infrastructure project in Muğla, Türkiye, aimed at reducing water losses, enhancing efficiency, and promoting sustainable development through green initiatives.
