Chinese official sounds alarm over escalating global governance deficit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The deficit in global governance continues to grow, said Wu Hongbo, China's Special Representative for European Affairs for 2019-2025 and former UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs in 2012-2017, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"Last year, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, and China put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI). Today, we are facing extremely complex challenges. The international community is experiencing many challenges, and the global governance deficit continues to grow, which is a cause for serious concern," he said.

Wu Hongbo noted that Xi Jinping presented the GGI initiative in Tianjin last September. It was warmly welcomed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who noted that the key elements of the initiative are fully consistent with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law.