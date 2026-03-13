Azerbaijani and Pakistani FMs discuss rising military tension in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed the growing military escalation in the Middle East, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The discussions took place on March 12 during a phone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The ministers also discussed the current regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

The existing strategic cooperation relations were highly valued, and plans for future contacts were also considered.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.