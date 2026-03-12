Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat discuss preparations for WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. On March 12, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev met with the Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Rossbach.He said that the preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May, was discussed during the meeting, Anar Guliyev wrote in his X page, Trend reports.

"Significant international interest in the upcoming event is being observed with nearly 15 000 participants registered so far. We touched the key organizational matters and the upcoming steps within the preparation process. There is no doubt that WUF13 will serve as an important international platform for discussing global challenges related to sustainable urban development and #housing policy.

We also exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNHabitat, including joint projects being implemented in Garabagh and East Zangezur," he wrote.