Kazakhstan reports rise of industrial production in Astana
Kazakhstan's Astana recorded year-on-year growth in industrial production in January, driven by an increase in manufacturing, while the utilities and waste management sectors posted declines.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy