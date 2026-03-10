Azerbaijani women in U.S. establish platform for solidarity and development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The First Forum of Azerbaijani Women in America was held in Alexandria, Virginia, at the initiative of the American Azerbaijani Women organization and with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the committee.

The event took place on the eve of International Women’s Day.

According to the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the forum brought together Azerbaijani women living in various U.S. states; leaders of organizations that are members of the Association of Azerbaijani Organizations of America, the head of the Azerbaijan House of Canada, Brazilian journalists, representatives of diplomatic missions in the United States from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Senegal, Singapore, Djibouti, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as community leaders.

Extensive discussions were held during the forum on strengthening women’s leadership potential, preserving cultural identity, promoting intercommunity dialogue, expanding professional cooperation through modern digital platforms, and building a strong network within the diaspora. Participants exchanged views on rich experiences and modern ideas.

Head of the American Azerbaijani Women Association, Lala Ragimov, stated that the forum aims to create a strong support platform for Azerbaijani women living in the United States and representatives of other communities to develop women’s leadership skills, expand mentorship opportunities, and establish deeper connections among communities. She also noted that the forum would create an inspiring environment for the younger generation and encourage their social and professional engagement.

Speaking at the event, Salhat Abbasova, head of a department at the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, highlighted the rich and proud history of the development of Azerbaijani women. She emphasized that Azerbaijani women are among the successful examples of women’s leadership worldwide and actively contribute to public administration and humanitarian diplomacy.

The department head stressed that women have historically played an irreplaceable role in building peace, stability, and a secure future. She noted that such platforms create opportunities for women to participate more actively in these processes and strengthen their role in preserving family and national values and passing them on to future generations. According to her, in a modern world marked by growing global challenges and conflicts, such initiatives are also vital for strengthening dialogue among peoples and communities and fostering mutual understanding, solidarity, and cooperation.

The initiators of the project, united around a shared idea, stated in their remarks: “This important initiative, which brings together successful professionals from various fields, emerging leaders, and community representatives to promote professional excellence and intergenerational leadership development, has been formed step by step with great enthusiasm and dedication. We believe that this initiative will encourage the professional development of Azerbaijani women living in the United States, create new opportunities for cooperation among community members, and contribute to the future of the Azerbaijani diaspora. We believe that this is not only a diaspora event but also an international dialogue platform that brings together different cultures and communities.”

Within the framework of the forum, panel discussions were organized on leadership, cultural identity, intercommunity dialogue, women’s professional development, and networking. Professionals representing different sectors shared their experiences and ideas while also presenting business examples and creative works. Community leaders and young diaspora representatives proposed new initiatives to enhance women’s participation in public life.

At the end of the event, the establishment of a mentorship program for women was announced. The organizers noted that the forum will continue in the future to transform it into a long-term international platform for women’s leadership, innovation, and intercommunity cooperation, increasing the activity of Azerbaijani women in the United States and strengthening Azerbaijani-American diaspora ties.

In recent years, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora has organized forums for scientists, doctors, engineers, and students living abroad. These initiatives create unified platforms for professionals representing the same fields and encourage diaspora members to jointly contribute to the modern development of both the countries where they live and Azerbaijan.

