Azerbaijani official highlights role of digital literacy in safeguarding consumer rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Digital security and literacy play a crucial role in safeguarding consumer rights, said Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the forum titled “Consumers in the Modern Digital World: E-commerce, Digital Services and Security Issues” held in Baku on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, Mammadov highlighted recent achievements of the Electronic Security Service of Azerbaijan.

“Over the past six months, the Electronic Security Service has identified and restricted more than two billion online resources spreading harmful content. Additionally, 184 Web-defacement type DDoS attacks were neutralized promptly, and over 1.5 million data breach incidents were detected, with corresponding response measures implemented,” he said.

Mammadov stressed that a key complement to these protective measures is increasing citizens’ digital literacy. He emphasized that no matter how strong state cyber defense mechanisms are, the ultimate responsibility lies with the user.

“Knowing safe digital practices, handling personal data responsibly, and using online services carefully are just as important as government-led protective measures for ensuring consumer rights.

While digital technologies create new opportunities, they also introduce new risks. Effectively managing these risks requires robust legal, technological, and educational mechanisms,” he noted.