London police ban pro-Iran demonstration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. British police have banned a pro-Iran march that a group of public activists had planned to hold in central London on Sunday, the statement of local media says, Trend reports.

The police linked the decision to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and tensions between opposing groups, warning that opponents of Iran could also organize counter-protests during the march, potentially leading to clashes.

According to reports, the pro-Iran demonstration had been planned as part of the annual “Quds” march organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), which is said to have pro-Iranian views.

“We have taken into account the potential impact of the unstable situation in the Middle East on protest actions. The Iranian regime is attacking Britain’s allies and military bases located abroad. We must also consider the clear warnings from security services regarding threats originating from the Iranian regime on the territory of the United Kingdom,” the police said in a statement.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the US side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel