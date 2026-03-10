Azerbaijani Agency criticizes blasts media freedom report by European Council platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA) has taken issue with the 2025 annual report on press freedom in Europe, released by the Council of Europe’s Platform for the Protection of Journalism and Safety of Journalists, for presenting one-sided and biased evaluations of the country’s media landscape, Trend reports.

The statement by the MEDIA emphasized that the report’s commentary on amendments to the Azerbaijani “Media Law” is speculative. The Agency clarified that these changes were introduced based on recommendations and proposals from society and the media community, aiming to strengthen the country’s information environment, enhance the reputation of media brands, and protect professional journalists.

MEDIA highlighted that, contrary to the report’s implications, the amendments ensure that media entities cannot use expressions contrary to public order, morality, or ethical standards, safeguarding users’ rights and media brand value in line with international practice.

The statement also stressed that there are no restrictions on journalists’ professional activities in Azerbaijan and that freedom of expression is fully guaranteed both legally and practically. All citizens, regardless of race, religion, origin, gender, ethnicity, or profession, bear equal responsibility under the law.

MEDIA further noted that the report’s references to specific individuals misrepresent facts, as publicly available case materials show no connection between professional activity and any criminal or administrative allegations, reflecting attempts at manipulation.

The Agency explained that the requirement for media entities to be properly registered and included in the Media Registry applies to all media entities operating in Azerbaijan, including foreign media branches, and that these new approaches are purely technical and organizational improvements.

When forming requirements for registering media entities as information agencies in the Registry, the analysis of current practice was considered. The criteria also recognize that information agencies provide content not only to consumers but also to other professional media entities, reflecting their unique role in the media ecosystem.

MEDIA also recalled that regarding the situation with defamation legislation referenced in 2024 on the Platform, Azerbaijan’s official position was communicated to the other party in the same year.

The statement concluded by expressing regret that such reports on Azerbaijan ignore the official position, rely on assumptions rather than facts, and are based on subjective opinions and interpretations.

