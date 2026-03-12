Austria's ex-chancellor links rising security threats to hybrid warfare and cyberattacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Security threats in the 21st century are related to hybrid warfare and cyberattacks, Former Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz said at the panel titled "Global security and balance of power: respect for international law – new issues, new challenges" within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum today, Trend reports.

"Looking at the situation in the Middle East and Israel, we can all agree that Iran hasn't started a war in the classic, conventional sense in recent years," he noted.

Kurz said that when we look deeply into what is happening in the Middle East, we see that the financing of terrorism often originates from the Iranian regime.

"The ideological foundations of many terrorist groups in the region are also closely linked to the Iranian regime. These ties are not limited to the Middle East, but are also observed in Europe. For example, it's possible to see that Hamas and other armed groups are supported by the Iranian regime.

What we are seeing here is not a classic war, but a situation accompanied by attacks, terror, and constant threat in the region.

While it's difficult to legally justify the extent to which retaliatory measures or entering into a war scenario are legitimate, we must also understand that the nature of threats has changed in the 21st century.

For example, when we look at Europe, the scenario of a missile strike from Russia on Berlin, Brussels, or Vienna doesn't seem to be the most realistic possibility in the coming years. However, the hybrid war scenario - cyberattacks, terrorism, drones posing serious problems to airports and other important infrastructure facilities - seems quite real," he added.

