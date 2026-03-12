2nd Women Leaders Summit held with support of Bank ABB

The 2nd Women Leaders Summit was held at the “Gulustan” Palace with the support of Bank ABB and organized by Facemark. The event brought together women leaders representing various sectors from Azerbaijan and abroad.

Aynur Suleymanli, CEO of Bank ABB, addressed the participants and spoke about the projects implemented by the Bank to create an environment of equal opportunities for women. She also highlighted the achievements made by the Bank in recent years in supporting the development of women leaders.

Nargiz Aslanova, Director of the Operations Department at Bank ABB, shared her personal development experience with participants during a panel discussion.

Discussions during the summit were held across three main panels dedicated to the themes “The Road to the Summit,” “Barriers and Challenges at the Summit,” and “Sustainability and Resilience at the Summit.”

During the event, winners of a competition organized as part of the summit were also presented with gifts from Bank ABB.

The 2nd Women Leaders Summit became an important platform contributing to the strengthening of women’s leadership in the country and to the development of future generations of leaders.

