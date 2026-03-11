Turkmenistan pushes Caspian to forefront of global transport and energy networks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan aims to drive the transformation of the Caspian region into a pivotal international hub for transport, transit, and energy with continental significance during its chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2026, Trend reports.

This strategic initiative is outlined in the Concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship, published on March 11 on the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

The concept highlights Turkmenistan's intention to enhance multilateral cooperation among CIS member states to fully unlock the economic, energy, and logistical potential of the Caspian Sea and its surrounding regions.

Key to this vision is the development of sustainable transport and logistics corridors linking the Caspian and Black Sea regions, thereby facilitating further access to Middle Eastern markets.

A particular focus will be placed on strengthening collaboration for the development of the international North-South transport corridor along the Caspian coastline. This will include both eastern and western routes, with an emphasis on enhancing regional transit connectivity.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.