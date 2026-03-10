U.S. committed to supporting Azerbaijan's energy future - State Dept

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The United States is committed to supporting Azerbaijan's energy future, said Reggie Singh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Critical Minerals, U.S. Department of State, Trend's special corespondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“Abundant, dependable energy is the cornerstone of prosperity and security, and the United States stands ready to partner with Azerbaijan, Southern Gas Corridor countries, and Central Asian states to expand energy security and connectivity, accelerate economic growth, and build a more prosperous, stable, and integrated region. The United States is committed to supporting Azerbaijan's energy future, including through deals like ExxonMobil's agreement with Azerbaijan to explore the country's unconventional onshore oil resources,” he said.

On natural gas, Singh noted that the United States recognizes that gas will remain a fuel of choice for reliable, affordable, secure energy for decades to come.

“In a very short period of time, the United States has become Europe's largest LNG supplier, and we are committed to expanding U.S. LNG exports in the years to come. The United States is also committed to partnering with Azerbaijan to develop its non-energy economy, including working towards cooperation on the Trans-Caspian fiber optic project and looking forward to future construction of data centers in cooperation with the private sector,” he added.