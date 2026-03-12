Iranian missiles ignite massive blaze at Bahrain fuel depot (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior released a video showcasing a large-scale fire ignited by an Iranian strike on a fuel depot in the Mahraq area, the statement of foreign media says, Trend reports.

The footage captures the efforts of rescue workers who are seen attempting to control the rapidly spreading flames in the affected area.

Bahrain, where the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet base is located, has frequently been targeted by missile and drone attacks from Iran.

On February 26, the third round of US-Iran talks on Iran's nuclear program was held in Geneva, although no agreement was reached. Two days later, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel conducted large-scale strikes on Iranian military targets, resulting in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, alongside several high-ranking military and political figures. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli and American bases in the region.

In the days that followed, the confrontation escalated. The U.S. sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, and on March 8, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was elected Iran's third Supreme Leader. The conflict posed a serious threat to security and the energy market in the region.