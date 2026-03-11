Uzbekistan resumes bilateral flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport has allowed the resumption of bilateral passenger flights to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia starting from March 10, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the statement, when organizing flights to Saudi Arabia, airlines must take into account the end of the Umrah season, and all pilgrims are required to leave the country before the start of the Hajj-2026 season.

The ministry stressed that all flights must be operated in full compliance with flight safety requirements, international air transport regulations, as well as procedures established by the competent authorities of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Earlier in March, Umrah trips from Uzbekistan were temporarily suspended due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

The resumption of flights is expected to ensure safe passenger transportation and allow pilgrims to fulfill their religious obligations in accordance with the established schedule.