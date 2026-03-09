Kyrgyzstan set to conduct extensive transformer repairs in Jalal-Abad
Photo: TATA Power
The project reflects Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing investment in modernizing its energy infrastructure to enhance grid reliability, reduce losses, and support stable electricity supply for households and businesses.
