Trips to Iğdır organized to facilitate travel between Baku and Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Due to the temporary suspension of flights at Nakhchivan International Airport, trips from Baku to the Turkish city of Iğdır are being organized to ensure Azerbaijani citizens can travel between the capital and Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

According to the agency, passenger transportation between Iğdır and Nakhchivan is being provided free of charge on specially designated buses operated by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

Seven large-capacity buses are being used to transport passengers between the Nakhchivan bus station and Iğdır Airport in both directions. Reserve vehicles have also been allocated for the service.

From March 5 to the present, a total of 34 flights have been operated, transporting 1,442 passengers between Nakhchivan and Iğdır.

The process is ongoing.