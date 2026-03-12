IAEA mission prepares to visit Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. A mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing to visit Uzbekistan in the second half of 2026 to review the progress of the country’s nuclear power plant construction, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Director of Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency Azim Akhmedkhadjaev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

During the meeting, the sides noted the steady development of cooperation and progress in implementing the joint roadmap aimed at deepening collaboration.

Rafael Grossi positively assessed Uzbekistan’s efforts to develop its national nuclear infrastructure, as well as the country’s consistent approach to advancing nuclear energy in line with international standards and IAEA recommendations.

He also highlighted the reforms carried out under the leadership of Uzbekistan’s president, which have created the necessary conditions for this work.

The parties also discussed the practical stage of the project, including the upcoming start of first concrete works at the site of the country’s first nuclear power plant in the Farish district of the Jizzakh region.

Furthermore, Rafael Grossi emphasized the significance of the project and its distinctive feature — the planned integration of large and small reactor units within a single complex.

Following the meeting, the IAEA Director General confirmed the agency’s readiness to continue supporting the implementation of Uzbekistan’s nuclear program and accepted an invitation to take part in the ceremony marking the start of the first concrete works.

At the end of the meeting, the sides also expressed mutual interest in increasing the number of Uzbek specialists working within the IAEA Secretariat.