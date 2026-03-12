Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev addresses rise in global oil prices in speech at 13th Global Baku Forum

Politics Materials 12 March 2026 11:29 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the rise in global oil and gas prices during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “We see that the unprecedented rise of the oil and gas prices creates a lot of problems for consumers and not only for consumers. If somebody thinks that this unbalanced price is good for those who produce and export oil, it's wrong.”

The President noted that Azerbaijan supports more balanced and predictable oil prices.

