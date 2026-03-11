Turkish Land Forces Commander visits Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. On March 11, a delegation led by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel, visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The guests first visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the central square of the city of Nakhchivan and paid tribute to his memory.

The delegation visited the monument of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, erected in the city of Nakhchivan, and honored his memory.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the headquarters of the Combined Arms Army (CAA). The Commander of the CAA, Lieutenant General Kanan Seyidov, met with the Commander of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Tokel. The “Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with the protocol. During the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

In the briefing hall, information was provided about the history of the CAA’s establishment, development path, activities, ongoing reforms, and future objectives.

Army General Metin Tokel stated that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan and is ready to provide any military assistance in accordance with the provisions of the historic Shusha Declaration in order to strengthen stability in the region and ensure full security. The Army General also noted that relations between the two countries are based on a strong foundation of strategic and military partnership.

At the end of the meeting, issues related to the planning of joint military exercises and the exchange of mutual experience were discussed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel