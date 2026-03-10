More than 200 U.S. companies operating successfully in Azerbaijan - first deputy minister

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. More than 200 U.S. companies operating successfully in Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend's special corespondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“30 years ago, American companies played a foundational role in the development of Azerbaijan's energy sector. Today, we have an opportunity to write the next chapter of our partnership, expanding our cooperation from energy into technology, infrastructure, logistics, industrial development, and digital transformation.

Our objective is clear, to translate the strong political momentum between our countries into concrete, investment projects, deeper economic cooperation, and long-term strategic partnership. Recent months have brought significant acceleration in Azerbaijan-U.S. relations. President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington in August 2025 opened a new stage in our cooperation,” said Aliyev.

He pointed out that despite the depth of the U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation, the current level of economic engagement still doesn't fully reflect the potential between the two nations.

“Last year, bilateral trade reached approximately $1.6 billion USD, and more than 200 U.S. companies are operating successfully in Azerbaijan. U.S. foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has to date totaled nearly $19 billion, demonstrating that the constant American expertise, technology, and investment could play an important role in unlocking this potential,” he added.