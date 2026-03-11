Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 11 March 2026 20:00 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss further strengthening bilateral ties
Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed further strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, cultural, educational, medical, and sports, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Consul General in Türkiye, Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov, and Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, on March 11.

The sides emphasized the importance of continued development of relations based on friendship, mutual respect, and mutually beneficial partnership.

Earlier, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Ankara’s plans to raise bilateral trade turnover with Ashgabat from the current $2 billion to $5 billion.

