Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, HAIMAKER.AI Inc ink MoU

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the U.S.-based HAIMAKER.AI Inc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Potential Partnership for Developing a Next Generation Digital Platform and Ecosystem in Azerbaijan, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The document was signed by Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and Su Le, CEO & Co-Founder, HAIMAKER.AI Inc. during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, hosted by the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), in Washington D.C.

HAIMAKER.AI Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company operating in the field of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

HAIMAKER.AI develops platforms and infrastructure solutions that enable developers, businesses, and government institutions to access and utilize multiple artificial intelligence models through a unified interface. The platform provides access to hundreds of AI models from leading global developers, allowing them to be integrated into digital products through a single API and enabling users to switch between models depending on performance, cost, and specific tasks.