Global Baku Forum tackles long-term challenges beyond wars, expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Global Baku Forum is not only focused on conflicts and wars but also explores long-term issues that could have lasting impacts on humanity, Barin Kayaoğlu, head of the American Studies Department at Ankara Social Sciences University, told journalists during the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“History has always been turbulent. Even in ancient times, humanity faced constant chaos and conflicts,” he said.

He noted that the modern era is especially dangerous due to the greater power, speed, and quantity of weapons, which increases the scale of potential disasters.

“However, the work being done at the 13th Global Baku Forum is very valuable. The discussions here go beyond wars to examine problems that can affect humanity in the long term, such as the environment, climate change, diseases, and pandemics,” Kayaoğlu said.

He emphasized that forums like this, which bring together experts from around the world to address such critical topics, are particularly important for fostering global understanding and solutions.

