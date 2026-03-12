Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum on digital consumer rights, e-commerce, and cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. A forum titled “Consumers in the Modern Digital World: E-commerce, Digital Services and Security Issues” is being held in Azerbaijan's Baku on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, Trend reports.

The event features speeches by First Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control of Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Toghrul Aliyev, and Head of the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Emil Mehdiyev.

Representatives of government agencies, the private sector, and independent experts are also taking part in the forum.

