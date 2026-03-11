Turkmenistan and Russia discuss expanding strategic collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed key aspects of deepening strategic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Esen Aydogdyev, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Galuzin.

The sides exchanged views on further development of bilateral cooperation and strategic ties.

Earlier, on January 29, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Mikhail Galuzin in Ashgabat, which included an exchange of views on regional security, stability, and current international issues.

Turkmenistan and Russia confirmed their readiness to enhance dialogue between their foreign ministries under the 2025-2026 Cooperation Program.

The parties also focused on deepening strategic partnership and expanding bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.