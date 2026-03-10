Uzbekistan sheds light on number of citizens returned from Middle East

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. As of March 10, a total of 25,047 Uzbek nationals have been returned to Uzbekistan from the Middle East, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA

According to the ministry, most of the citizens were evacuated from Saudi Arabia (21,017 people) and the United Arab Emirates (3,555 people). Smaller numbers were returned from Qatar (394), Iran (47), Bahrain (27), and Oman (7).

The ministry pointed out that the return of Uzbek citizens is unfolding in a well-organized and step-by-step manner.

At present, evacuation flights are mainly organized from countries whose airspace remains open for civilian aviation, the ministry said.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, fueled by longstanding tensions, has intensified with the outbreak of hostilities in recent months. These events have significantly disrupted stability in the region, particularly affecting air travel and the movement of civilians. Consequently, many countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are involved in evacuating foreign nationals from the conflict-affected areas.