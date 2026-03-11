Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss strengthening economic and trade partnership (PHOTO)

Washington, USA, March 11. Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev participated in the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference in Washington as part of his visit to the United States, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

During meetings with representatives of U.S. government agencies and companies, the parties discussed expanding economic and trade relations, investment opportunities, and new areas of cooperation.

The conference, dedicated to the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), was held in Washington. In addition to government officials, the event brought together representatives of companies from both countries operating in the energy, finance, information and communication technologies (ICT), and other sectors.

Executive Director of the USACC Natig Bakhishov, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors Reza Veziri, and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the U.S. Khazar Ibrahim addressed the opening ceremony. It was noted that over the course of its 30-year activity, the USACC has played a significant role in fostering a reliable dialogue between the business communities of the two countries and promoting mutual investment. Azerbaijan-U.S. relations are no longer confined to the energy sector, with cooperation steadily expanding into areas such as trade, transport, industry, innovation, and digital transformation.

Speaking at the conference’s main session titled “Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Strategic Cooperation,” First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev emphasized that institutionalizing dialogue between Azerbaijan and the United States, establishing a comprehensive framework for economic cooperation, and developing a joint investment model are key to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He noted that the agreements signed during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the U.S. in August last year, as well as the Strategic Partnership Charter concluded during the visit of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance to Azerbaijan in February, have opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. According to Aliyev, the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), envisaged within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Peace signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the U.S. president, is expected to further stimulate the expansion of trade and investment.

In his remarks, he also highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment, the economic potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and the strategic role of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), which is envisioned as a hub for transit, logistics, and value-added economic activities.

Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov, and President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf also addressed the conference, outlining prospects for enhanced cooperation in the energy and transport-logistics sectors. It was noted that Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy partner and its contribution to regional and global energy security, together with the regional transport initiatives it has spearheaded, significantly expand opportunities for both bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

Jeffrey Kessler, Deputy Under Secretary for Industry and Security at the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Reggie Singh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Critical Minerals at the U.S. Department of State, underscored the importance of strengthening business ties between the two countries and promoting joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

The conference also featured panel sessions focusing on technology and innovation, digitalization, energy infrastructure, finance, and banking, where participants exchanged views on emerging opportunities for cooperation.

On the sidelines of the event, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met with Su Le, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of HAIMAKER.AI Inc. The meeting explored potential cooperation in digital transformation, the application of artificial intelligence technologies, and the development of innovative digital solutions.

In addition, Aliyev held a series of meetings with U.S. officials to discuss further strengthening economic cooperation and expanding business ties between the two countries.

During a meeting with Bill Guidera, Acting Assistant Secretary for Industry and Analysis at the U.S. Department of Commerce, the sides noted the steady development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. They discussed opportunities for joint initiatives in investment, energy, transport and logistics, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence. The parties also exchanged views on regional connectivity projects and the potential created by the TRIPP.

At a meeting with Carl B. Kress, Regional Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), discussions focused on the existing potential for cooperation in Azerbaijan within the framework of USTDA’s activities, particularly projects that could be implemented in infrastructure, energy, logistics, and technology.

Representatives of the U.S. Department of State, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Hugo Yon and Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Office of Trade Policy and Negotiations Tsering Dongtog discussed the current state and prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. The sides exchanged views on expanding collaboration in trade, investment, energy, transport, and the digital economy, with particular attention given to the prospects for expanding the activities of U.S. companies in Azerbaijan and implementing joint projects.

During a meeting with Jeff Gettman, Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Europe and the Middle East at the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the parties reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-U.S. economic and trade relations and discussed prospects for their further development. They also exchanged views on opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment, as well as issues related to trade policy, diversification of supply chains, and the expansion of U.S. companies’ activities in Azerbaijan.

Meetings were also held with Benjamin Todd, Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Kenneth Angell, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Caitlin McDonnell, Vice President of Visa, and Andy Griminger, Partner at Tetra Tech. The discussions focused on cooperation opportunities in digital transformation, the application of cloud technologies, the digitalization of public services, and the development of data infrastructure. The sides also exchanged views on the use of financial instruments in economic projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as potential projects and prospects for investment cooperation in the energy, logistics, industry, and innovation sectors.

Within the framework of the visit, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and HAIMAKER.AI Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a potential partnership to develop a next-generation digital platform and ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

