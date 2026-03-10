Azerbaijan, Oman discuss regional issues and expanding bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. On March 10, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received the non-resident ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Azerbaijan, Saif Rashid al-Jawari, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Omani relations and prospects for expanding cooperation. They emphasized the importance of strengthening political dialogue, as well as broadening economic and trade ties and collaboration in cultural and humanitarian fields.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including rising tensions and military escalation in the Middle East. Mutual appreciation was expressed for the support provided in facilitating the evacuation of Omani citizens through Azerbaijan’s territory and Azerbaijani citizens through Oman’s territory.

The significance of high-level and top-level visits in advancing bilateral relations and strengthening regional security was emphasized by both parties, as was the imperative of further expanding cooperation to achieve these goals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel