Azerbaijan's role in energy market grows year on year - UNCTAD SecGen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan's role in the global energy market continues to grow year after year, Rebecca Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

Greenspan emphasized that Azerbaijan’s energy sector plays an increasingly significant role both for the country itself and for international markets.

“This is a very important growth factor for Azerbaijan itself, but at the same time, a significant source of energy supply for Europe. Today, this is becoming even more important in the context of the war in Ukraine,” she said.

According to Greenspan, Azerbaijan has managed to partially replace previous gas sources that supplied the European market by increasing production and effectively responding to emerging challenges.

“Another important indicator is that Azerbaijan is one of the key countries supplying gas via pipelines. It exports gas to 16 countries worldwide, and this is a serious achievement that contributes to the stability of the energy market,” she noted.

Speaking about the 13th Global Baku Forum, Grynspan stressed that the event has established itself as an important international platform for discussing pressing political and economic issues.

“The Global Baku Forum has become a significant platform for political discussions, debates on geopolitics and specific global challenges, such as technological development, healthcare issues, and the search for solutions to global problems. It is particularly important that people with different political views, experiences, and from various regions meet here to better understand what collective solutions are needed to overcome global challenges,” she added.

