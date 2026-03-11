Turkish General voices concern over drone attack on Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Authorized Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Jeyhun Jalilov, met with a delegation led by Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel, Trend reports, citing the office of the Presidential representative in Nakhchivan.

During the meeting, Jalilov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on deep historical roots, shared values, and mutual trust, are developing dynamically. He emphasized that independent Azerbaijan is confidently advancing on the global stage with its victorious leader, strong state, powerful army, and patriotic people. According to him, the centuries-old friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on the principle of “One nation, two states,” continue to deepen across political, economic, military, cultural, and other spheres.

He stated that the moral and political support provided by Türkiye across all areas during the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.

The authorized representative additionally addressed the drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport, which temporarily suspended flights between Nakhchivan and Baku in both directions. He noted that to ensure uninterrupted passenger transportation between the autonomous republic and the main part of the country, flights from Baku to the Turkish city of Igdir were organized from March 5 through March 9, describing this step as a clear demonstration of the friendship and allied relations between the two countries.

Jalilov also recalled that the “Umid” Bridge, which plays a key role in facilitating travel through the Sadarak-Dilucu border checkpoint between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Republic of Türkiye and has become a symbol of the “One nation, two states” principle, was inaugurated with the participation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and then-Prime Minister of Türkiye Suleyman Demirel.

Army General Metin Tokel emphasized the importance of mutual visits for further expanding military cooperation based on the strategic alliance between the two countries. He noted that the Azerbaijani Army continues to develop steadily, which brings great satisfaction in brotherly Türkiye.

Tokel also stated that the drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a matter of concern.

During the meeting, the sides discussed various aspects of Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic cooperation and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel