Uzbekistan, Huawei chart path for ambitious digital infrastructure upgrades

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Huawei discussed prospects for implementing projects aimed at modernizing the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and establishing modern data centers designed to process large volumes of data, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The issue was reviewed at a meeting held within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and Phillip Gan, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region, as well as regional representatives of the company.

The talks primarily focused on the advancement of digital infrastructure, with an emphasis on expanding high-speed data transmission networks and incorporating cloud services and artificial intelligence technologies to bolster the digital economy's growth.

Additionally, the parties explored various cooperation models designed to strengthen the telecommunications sector and enhance operators' revenue streams.