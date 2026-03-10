Azerbaijan launches another repatriation flight for citizens in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Due to the recent events in the Middle East, another repatriation flight is being operated from Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, to Baku to facilitate the return of Azerbaijani citizens remaining in the region, including those in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports via the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

AZAL’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operating on the Muscat–Baku route is expected to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the coming hours. Through this flight, around 200 Azerbaijani citizens are planned to return safely to the country.

As the national air carrier, AZAL is currently carrying out the flights safely and in an organized manner in accordance with the procedures established by the relevant authorities.