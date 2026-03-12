Marshal registration opens for Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Marshal registration has officially opened for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026, Trend reports.

Baku City Circuit Operations Company invites candidates to apply for the Marshal Program for the race taking place on September 24–26, 2026.

Notably, this year’s event marks the 10th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar, making the 2026 race a particularly special milestone for the country’s motorsport history.

Become a Marshal and experience the thrill of Formula 1 trackside

A unique opportunity awaits anyone who wants to experience the electrifying atmosphere of Formula 1 — the pinnacle of speed and adrenaline — from trackside. Individuals aged 21 and above, from anywhere in the world, are eligible to join the Marshal Program.

Marshals play a vital role in ensuring the safe and successful delivery of the race. By providing operational support on the track, they become an integral part of one of the most prestigious events in global motorsport.

Opportunity to receive an official international license

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will award participants who successfully complete the program with an official international marshal license recognized by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

This license enables marshals to participate not only in motorsport events in Azerbaijan but also in Formula 1 Grands Prix and other international motorsport competitions around the world.

It is worth noting that during last year’s Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, nearly 1,200 marshals contributed to the safe and successful delivery of the race, including more than 100 international participants.

How to apply

For more information about the Marshal Program, please visit the official website of Baku City Circuit Operations Company or contact the team via [email protected].

Registration link:

https://www.bakucitycircuit.com/az/marshals

Be part of this unforgettable experience and feel the excitement of Formula 1 from the closest possible distance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel