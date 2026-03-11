Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Republic of Azerbaijan is a key partner for the European Union, President of the European Council António Costa said during a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Over the past year, we have revitalized our relationship, and today's meeting is a clear sign of this,” the President of the European Council said.

He also emphasized that the European Union intends to continue advancing cooperation in the areas of security, energy, digitalization, and transport.