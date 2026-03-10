Azerbaijan-U.S. cooperation aims to promote diversified financing - Baku Stock Exchange

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States aims to promote diversified financing, said Ruslan Khalilov, CEO of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference in Washington D.C., held to mark the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Khalilov highlighted the role of the BSE in facilitating financing for large infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, noting that many projects currently rely on international financial institutions or syndicates of local and global banks. “Our goal is to increase participation through capital markets, integrating ecosystems that include financial institutions, companies, and organizations responsible for managing financial assets,” he said.

He emphasized that connecting capital markets is not just about stock capitalization, but also about integrating systems across markets to improve efficiency and accessibility. “By connecting domestic and international markets, and leveraging distributed financial systems, we can better support companies seeking financing and provide practical solutions for investors,” Khalilov added.

Khalilov also discussed lessons learned from Asian markets, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where ecosystem integration and early adoption of technology solutions, including high-frequency trading systems, have helped connect capital markets effectively. He noted that similar approaches could be applied in Azerbaijan with U.S. collaboration.

“Investment in trading systems is a crucial first step. You need to cultivate the market, attract participants, and ensure that technological infrastructure is in place. This is a challenge, but also an opportunity to diversify financing sources and bring more liquidity to the capital markets,” he said.

The BSE CEO highlighted the upcoming strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, noting that the collaboration aims to promote diversified financing, enhance market connectivity, and integrate advanced technological solutions to support sustainable growth in the region.