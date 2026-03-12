Iranian drone strikes Dubai, igniting explosive fallout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Strong explosions have been reported in the center of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports.

According to foreign media, one of the explosions happened when an Iranian drone hit a building in a residential area. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the building, and all the tenants were safely evacuated.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.