Kyrgyzstan advances construction of Papan HPP
Photo: Kyrgyz president's office
The Papan HPP project is expected to boost Kyrgyzstan’s renewable energy capacity, strengthen grid reliability in the south, and attract investment in sustainable infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy