Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank takes step back on gold buyback price
Photo: AI
The daily dip in the buyback price of gold bullion bars in Kyrgyzstan is a clear sign of the rollercoaster ride that is the global gold market, with exchange rate dynamics throwing a wrench into the works of the local precious metals scene.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy