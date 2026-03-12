Kazakhstan attracts key investments in agro-industrial sector - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Over $1 billion has been invested in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector, supporting new processing enterprises and the creation of thousands of jobs, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the remark during the III Republican Forum of Deputies of Maslikhats of all levels, held at the Independence Palace in Astana.

According to the president, leading global companies are entering Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector, with major projects planned in Almaty, Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan regions, and Shymkent to establish enterprises for the deep processing of agricultural raw materials and food production.

''Last year, 250 new production facilities were opened in the sector, creating new economic growth points in the regions and improving local living standards,'' he added.

Tokayev noted that state-led targeted efforts, including subsidized financing of farmers exceeding 1 trillion tenge ($2 billion) last year, have strengthened the sector. The projects with foreign participation are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, while fostering a modern, technology-driven agro-industrial economy capable of meeting domestic demand and supplying export markets.